Samuel Takyi promises gold at African Games

Kwame Larweh Sports News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 14:09

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Samuel Takyi, has predicted success at the African Games as he aims to shatter the gold medal drought that has haunted the team for the past three decades at the African Games.

Takyi, 23, would represent the Black Bombers in the light welterweight category at the boxing events, which start on March 15 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Driven by the desire to replicate his Olympic success, Takyi aims for nothing short of a gold medal at the continental event.

"Everybody knows what I am capable of. In fact, at the Olympics in Tokyo, my intention was to win gold, but things went against me. However, at the African Games, I will achieve my dream of a gold medal once and for all," he assured Graphic Sports in an interview at the team's training camp at Legon.

Furthermore, Takyi eyes another shot at Olympic glory as he prepares to vie for a slot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games through the qualifying competition in Italy.

"I am also gearing up for the Olympic qualifiers in Italy. This time I am well prepared and ready, and I know I will qualify," he assured.

The youngster turned professional after his bronze-winning feat in Tokyo and joined the stables of Bazooka Promotions. He confirmed to Graphic Sports about his intention to the professional circuit after the African Games or following his participation in the Paris Olympics.

"Although I am not under any promotional outfit, I am a professional boxer and will continue as such after the Olympics," he stated.

Acknowledging the instrumental role of Coach Ofori Asare from Wisdom Gym and the Black Bombers, Takyi expressed gratitude for the continuous guidance and enhancement of his boxing prowess.

"I want to thank Coach Asare for his support and for teaching me new techniques in the sport," he stated.

