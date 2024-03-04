Borteyman Sports Complex will be converted into a University - Minister

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sports News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 13:30

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says it will convert the facilities at Borteyman Sports Complex into a University of Sports for Development after the 13th African Games, which will be held from 8th to 23rd March, 2024, in Accra.

This, according to the Ministry, is to ensure that the facilities at the Borteyman Sports Complex are well maintained for the continuous benefit of the country.

Speaking at a meet-the-press session today, March 4, 2024, the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said additional infrastructure, such as hostel facilities, football pitches, cafeteria and a medical centre will be provided at the site, stressing that "this will attract local and foreign sports federations to camp in Ghana and prepare for various competitions."

For him, converting the facilities into a Sports Development University will "position Ghana as a sports hub within the West African sub-region."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex on February 13, 2024.

The Borteyman Sports Complex will accommodate a total of seven competitive sports, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon. Notably, four of these events - table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and badminton - will double as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Among the notable features of the Borteyman facilities are a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool, comprising a 10-lane competition swimming pool and an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool, alongside a multi-purpose Sports Hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators for various events such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.

13th African Games

The 13th African Games is expected to attract over 13,000 participants with 5,000 Athletes, 3,000 Volunteers, 3,000 Technical Officers and 2,000 Guests.

In addition, over two billion spectators are expected to participate via TV, radio and other virtual platforms across the globe.

The Sports Minister, Mr Ussif, also said the Ministry has intensified supervision of the Local organising Committee to deliver its technical, managerial, administrative and organisational roles.

That, he noted, all the facilities earmarked for competition and training during the Games have all been identified and are ready for hosting the respective disciplines.

In all, 29 codes (disciplines) will be competed in, at the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

Mr Ussif also indicated that in a bid to ease the processing of documentation for foreign athletes and officials participating in the Games, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the LOC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has instituted measures to provide free visas to all foreign athletes and officials.

"This is to mitigate congestion and delays associated with the acquisition of visas," he stated.