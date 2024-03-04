Cape Coast Stadium ready for African Games

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 14:20

With few days to the 13th Africa Games, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium is now ready to host the women’s football category in the competition.

Last Tuesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the multi-purpose sports complex at Borteyman, while the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, inaugurated the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Games Village, and the Rugby Stadium for the continental sports festival.

Kenneth Annang, PRO of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said the football field had been revived by Green Grass Technology Limited.

He said the natural grass installation met the requirements by the Federation International Football Association (FIFA).

Ghana’s Black Princesses, current holders of the West Africa Football Union U-20 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, are set to compete in Group A against Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Ghana would kick off their tournament campaign against Ethiopia on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Princesses would face Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12, before concluding the group stage with a match against Uganda on Friday, March 15, 2024.