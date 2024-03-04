CAF Champions League: Al Ahly, Esperance, six others reach quarters

Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis laboured hard to secure a quarter-final berth in the CAF Champions League last Saturday night to complete the list of the top eight teams in Africa that will compete for the trophy.

The Tunisians, playing at home, managed a 1-0 victory against Al Hilal SC in a highly competitive match.

Five former champions are among the sides that secured their places in the quarter-finals, while two teams from Tanzania -- Simba and Young Africans -- will play in the last eight.

Of the eight teams that have officially booked their places, three are yet to taste continental success, with Al Ahly (11 points), TP Mazembe (5), Esperance (4), Asec Mimosas (1) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1), all having previously lifted Africa’s most coveted club football trophy.

Defending champions and Egyptian giants Al Ahly remain on course for their title defence after a 1-0 home victory over Young Africans last Friday to finish top of Group D with 12 points.

The Tanzanians clinched second place in the group despite losing the game in Cairo even though Belouizdad defeated Medeama 3-0 in the group's other match.

Sundowns secured Group A's top spot with 13 points after defeating TP Mazembe 1-0 in Pretoria last Saturday but the visiting side also advanced after finishing second with ten points.

Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas topped Group B with 11 points despite losing away to former champions Wydad Casablanca, who crashed out following Simba's heavy 6-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy in the group's other game last Saturday.

Simba were equal on nine points with Wydad but advanced thanks to their better record.

Angola’s Petro de Luanda and Tunisia’s Esperance qualified for the quarter-finals from Group C following their victories on Saturday.

Petro de Luanda finished top of the group with 12 points after their 2-0 win over Etoile du Sahel while Esperance's 1-0 victory over Al Hilal helped them to secure second place with 11 points. —cafonline