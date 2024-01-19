AFCON 2023: Cape Verde - Smallest African country at tourney qualifies for round of 16

The Cape Verde Islands, the smallest nation in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, secured the first spot in the next stage with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mozambique on Friday.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, hailing from Dublin, played a crucial role in maintaining a clean sheet for Cape Verde.

This triumph marked their second consecutive win in Group B, following a surprising 2-1 upset against Ghana on Sunday. The victory guarantees Cape Verde the top spot in the group and a berth in the last-16 stage. Bebe, the former Manchester United forward, showcased his skills by scoring a remarkable free kick from approximately 35 meters in the 32nd minute. Captain Ryan Mendes added the second goal soon after the break at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium. Kevin Pina sealed the victory with another long-range shot in the 69th minute.

Cape Verde now stands at six points after two rounds of group matches, leaving Egypt trailing at two points and Ghana and Mozambique with one each. Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, the former Republic of Ireland U19 international and League of Ireland player, made his second start of the tournament, contributing a full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal secured their spot in the round of 16 with a 3-1 victory over Cameroon in the Group C clash in Yamoussoukro. Ismaila Sarr scored and provided an assist, opening the scoring in the first half. Habib Diallo added the second goal from Sarr's cross, and despite a late consolation by Jean-Charles Castelletto, Sadio Mane completed the scoring for Senegal in injury time.

Senegal, leading Group C with six points, advances to the knockout rounds with a game against Guinea still to be played. Cameroon, in a precarious position, faces Gambia in their final group match. Both matches are scheduled for Tuesday.