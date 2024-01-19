Inter-Service Basketball tournament set for Burma Camp

All roads lead to the basketball court at Burma Camp in Accra for the maiden mini Inter-Service Basketball tournament, which pits security service teams against each other on Saturday and Sunday.

The competition was launched on January 12, this year at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, with the unveiling of trophies, medals and other prizes at stake, as well as branded jerseys for the participating teams.

Jersey for the Immigration Service team being displayed at the launch of the competition

The six participating teams comprise the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, Ghana Air Force, Prison Service team pooled into two groups.

Group A comprises Air Force, Ghana Army and Ghana Navy, while Ghana Police, Immigration Service and Prisons Service have been pooled in Group B to compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

There will be Down Drill, and Three Points contests with trophies and cash prizes at stake.