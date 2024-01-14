AFCON 2023: Black Stars suffer late heartbreak against Cape Verde

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 14 - 2024 , 22:24

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered late heartbreak on Sunday evening in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 opener when a late goal from substitute Garry Mendes Rodriguez handed Cape Verde a 1-2 victory, securing all three points at the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Mendez had threatened to win all three points for Cape Verde in the 83rd minute but was foiled by Richard Ofori. However, he would not be denied following a mix-up between the Ghana goalie and his defense, leaving him free to score from close range in the 92nd minute.

The loss leaves the Stars rooted to the bottom of Group B, while Cape Verde moves to the top of the group with three maximum points ahead of Egypt and Mozambique, who played out a 2-2 draw and have a point each. The upset also means that the Black Stars have only won one of their last eight AFCON games.

Cape Verde were good value for their one-goal lead at the end of the first half, dominating possession with the majority of the tie being played in the Black Stars' half. They got just reward for their dominance when midfielder Jamiro Monteiro slammed home from close range after goalie Richard Ofori, playing his first game of competitive football this year after losing his spot at club level, parried a long-range shot aside. Monteiro was quicker to react to the save than the Black Stars' defense and scored with a low left-footed shot in the 17th minute.

The Black Stars, with winger Joseph Paintsil in the thick of affairs, attempted to respond, but appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala. Another chance fell to Hamburg SV's Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer in the 26th minute after a good buildup involving Jordan Ayew and Gideon Mensah, but his tame shot went wide, keeping with a first half that saw the German-born Ghanaian looking isolated from his team in what was his first competitive game for the National team.

The 22-year-old Königsdörffer and referee Ndala were in the thick of affairs moments later. The Hamburg forward connected to a shot-cum-cross from Antoine Semenyo, which came off the post. The ball was retrieved by Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, who smashed home a long-range shot from about 30 yards past Cape Verde goalie Josimar Dias in the 42nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review by the referee, with replays showing that Königsdörffer obstructed the referee when he rose off the turn after his shot.

The Stars returned rejuvenated after the break, with Paintsil and Jordan Ayew coming more into the game. After Paintsil's cross from a mazy run was cut out for a corner, Jordan Ayew supplied a superb assist that saw an unmarked Djiku nod home from the six-yard line in the 56th minute. Paintsil came close to scoring moments later, but his effort from an Antoine Semenyo shot went into the side netting.

Both sides made a raft of substitutions that disrupted the flow of the game. Iñaki Williams, Andre Ayew, and Ernest Numah came on for Semenyo, Königsdörffer, and Paintsil. However, it was Cape Verde who had the better of the exchanges, coming close late on with Ofori saving a shot from Jovane Cabral. They punished Ghana late on, with Rodrigues punishing Ghana's indecisiveness with a late goal.

The Black Stars will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Thursday, January 18, 203 when they face Egypt at the same venue.