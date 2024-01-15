AFCON 2023: Richard Ofori defends performance amid criticism following Cape Verde defeat

Ghana's goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has found himself under the spotlight after Ghana's unexpected loss to Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite the criticism, Ofori is defending his performance, attributing the defeat to a collective breakdown in defence.

In a postgame interview, Ofori addressed the concerns surrounding his role in Cape Verde's opening goal, scored by Jamiro Monteiro in the 17th minute.

Ofori, who plies his trade with Orlando Pirates, asserted that he executed what was expected of him by parrying a shot from the edge of the box.

However, he explained that his efforts were thwarted by the absence of his teammates in completing the crucial clearance that would have averted the goal.

"The ball was bouncing in front of me, and the ball was also going far away from me, so I needed to stretch and just direct the ball to the side, but unfortunately, my players were not there to block. It happens in the game, and we need to concentrate and focus on the second game; that's the most important thing," Ofori said.

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, also remarked at a post-match press conference that Cape Verde's early goal had a profound impact on the team, describing it as a moment that "rocked" the Black Stars.

Despite the setback, Ofori urged a collective focus on the upcoming match against Egypt on Thursday, January 18.

As Ghana looks to bounce back in the tournament, Ofori remains resolute in his belief that the team must concentrate on the future fixtures and learn from the lapses that led to their defeat against Cape Verde.

The upcoming clash with Egypt presents a crucial opportunity for the Black Stars to redeem themselves and keep their AFCON 2023 campaign alive.