Ghana's Alexander Djiku eyes redemption against Egypt after upset against Cape Verde

Kweku Zurek (COURTESY MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS) Sports News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 08:06

Following Ghana's surprising 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener, defender Alexander Djiku has expressed confidence in a rebound victory against seven-time champions Egypt on Thursday.

Djiku, the Black Stars' standout player amidst the disappointment, earned Man of the Match honours after scoring their lone goal and preventing several Cape Verdean attacks.

Addressing the press afterwards, he acknowledged the challenge posed by Egypt, who also stumbled with a 2-2 draw against Mozambique, but emphasized their belief in a fightback.

"It's a tough one, but nothing is impossible," Djiku declared through a translator. "We'll keep pushing for a win. Conceding in the last minute is tough, but that's football. If we win the next game, we can still qualify."

While acknowledging that a draw "would have been fair," Djiku highlighted the importance of leaving the upset behind and focusing on securing the crucial victory. "It's a difficult way to start, but it's not over yet. We need to win to move on."

Djiku's message reflects the Black Stars' determination to bounce back from the unexpected setback.

Their clash with Egypt promises a gripping encounter, with both teams desperate for points to remain in contention for a place in the knockout stages in Group B.