AFCON 2023: Kudus out of Ghana's opener against Cape Verde; replaced by Königsdörffer
Ghana's starting lineup for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Cape Verde tonight leaves out West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, who failed a late fitness test after battling a hamstring injury. Kudus also misses out entirely on the 23-man squad named by Chris Hughton for tonight's assignment.
Taking Kudus' place in the expectedly fluid Black Stars attack is Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, the Hamburger SV forward, alongside Antoine Semenyo leading the line. Genk winger Joseph Painstil and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew provide width on the flanks.
AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus only injury doubt in Black Stars squad ahead of Cape Verde clash
The midfield features a double-pivot pairing of Majeed Ashimeru and Iddrisu Baba, tasked with controlling the tempo against Cape Verde.
Defensively, Chris Hughton opts for a fresh central defensive partnership with Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku. At full-back, Denis Odoi starts on the right while Gideon Mensah continues at left-back.
Rounding out the team is Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who wears the captain's armband tonight.
Königsdörffer in
Born to a Ghanaian father and a German-Guadeloupean mother, Königsdörffer, 22, chose to represent Ghana despite featuring for Germany at U-21 level.
He debuted for Ghana as a late substitute in a 1–0 friendly win over Nicaragua on 27 September 2022 and his since struggled to feature in many games for Ghana despite receiving call-ups.