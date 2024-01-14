AFCON 2023: Kudus out of Ghana's opener against Cape Verde; replaced by Königsdörffer

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 14 - 2024 , 19:25

Ghana's starting lineup for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Cape Verde tonight leaves out West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, who failed a late fitness test after battling a hamstring injury. Kudus also misses out entirely on the 23-man squad named by Chris Hughton for tonight's assignment.

Taking Kudus' place in the expectedly fluid Black Stars attack is Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, the Hamburger SV forward, alongside Antoine Semenyo leading the line. Genk winger Joseph Painstil and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew provide width on the flanks.

The midfield features a double-pivot pairing of Majeed Ashimeru and Iddrisu Baba, tasked with controlling the tempo against Cape Verde.

Defensively, Chris Hughton opts for a fresh central defensive partnership with Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku. At full-back, Denis Odoi starts on the right while Gideon Mensah continues at left-back.

Rounding out the team is Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who wears the captain's armband tonight.

Königsdörffer in

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German-Guadeloupean mother, Königsdörffer, 22, chose to represent Ghana despite featuring for Germany at U-21 level.

He debuted for Ghana as a late substitute in a 1–0 friendly win over Nicaragua on 27 September 2022 and his since struggled to feature in many games for Ghana despite receiving call-ups.