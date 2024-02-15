2023 African Games action starts March 3 with table tennis

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 15 - 2024 , 11:36

The much-anticipated African Games - Accra 2023 are set to begin on March 3, 2024, ahead of the official opening ceremony scheduled for March 8, 2024, at the newly constructed University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

A multisport extravaganza

The 13th African Games which end on Saturday, March 23, 2024, promise an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess, camaraderie, and national pride. Featuring a total of 29 sports, this multisport competition will captivate fans and athletes alike. Of the 29 sports, six namely; E-Sports, Mixed Martial Arts, Pickleball, Scrabble, Sambo and Speedball are demonstration sports.

Table tennis takes centre stage

The action begins with table tennis at the Borteyman Sports Complex on Sunday, March 3, 2024. This Olympic qualifier event will set the tone for the entire tournament. Following closely is another Olympic qualifier – badminton, starting a day later at the same venue.

Ghana's contenders

Ahead of the competition, the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has announced a provisional squad of 12 players who will represent the nation. Among them are five talented women who have been selected: Cynthia Kwabi, Joanita Borteye, Celia Baah Danso, Eva Adom Amankwa, and Bernice B. Borquaye.

The male team, led by players such as Felix Lartey, Emmanuel Commey, Samuel Akayede, Bernard Joe Sam, James Marfo, Israel Aklie, and Ernest Mawutor Quarcoo, will also be narrowed down to a final selection of five.

Key dates and events

- Athletics (Gold Medal Events): From March 18 to March 22, 2024 (also an Olympic qualifier).

- Football: Kicks off on March 8, 2024.

- Tennis: Starts its thrilling matches on March 16, 2024.

Boxing and Tennis Showdowns

The Black Bombers, Ghana's boxing team, will be among the favourites as they step into the ring at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 15, with the competition concluding on March 22.

Meanwhile, tennis enthusiasts can look forward to intense battles on the court at the Borteyman Sports Complex, with tennis events spanning from March 16 to March 23, 2024.