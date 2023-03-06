Why President Mahama refused to attend 66th Independence Day celebration

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 06 - 2023 , 12:53

Former President John Dramani Mahama has explained why he has refused to attend Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebration at Ho in the Volta Region.

He explained that the Independence Day celebration is a national event in the country but has unfortunately been turned into a political jamboree by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence his decision not to associate himself with political events.

"I am not going to be in Ho because I don't want to be part of an NPP jamboree," the former President said, whilst speaking with the media concerning the celebration.

He said he will always attend the independence day if it is charaterised by the sense of nationalism the event has always been celebrated with.

The former President also accused the ruling NPP of busing their supporters in branded party shirts to the venue of the Independence Day celebrations, which he feels does not speak well of the celebration.

Mr Mahama also said when he attended the Independence Day that was marked in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, some years ago, the camera crew from Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) were instructed not to film him, and was given a seat outside the dais.

"Nkrumah got us an independence; I'm an 'Nkrumaist'. I will attend an Independence Day any day if it is not hijacked by one party because it should be a national day for all of us," he explained.