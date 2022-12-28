We need reduction in size of govt not reshuffle – Joe Jackson

The Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Dalex Finance, Mr Joe Jackson has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo to reduce the number of appointees serving in his government as part of measure to cut down on cost.
According to him, the country can no longer afford to pay for the number of appointees hence the government must be downsized.
Mr Joe Jackson was reacting to a media report suggesting that there may be a reshuffling of give appointees in January 2023.
“Dear HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we need a reduction, not a reshuffle! Please cut the size of the government significantly.#BrokeGhana #HardDecisions #FiscalDiscipline,” he tweeted.
Dear HE NADAA,
we need a reduction, not a reshuffle!
Pleease cut the size of government significantly.https://t.co/Imbrz8UubH#BrokeGhana #HardDecisions #FiscalDiscipline
