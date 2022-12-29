At Osafo-Maafo's 80th birthday bash in Akyem Awisa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Christmas Eve led many dignitaries to attend the 80th birthday celebration of the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo at a grand ceremony at Akyem Awisa near Oda.
The dignitaries included the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Ministers of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah; Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful; Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Odame and the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong.
Also present at the ceremony were some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), some Members of Parliament (MPs), Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as heads of some state-owned organisations.
Delivering a sermon at the Awisa Ebenezer Methodist Church, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo admonished Ghanaians in responsible positions to strive to leave important legacies for which people would remember them even after many years of their demise.
He urged the masses to bury their political differences and support the government of the day to find an antidote to the current economic turmoil in order to bring lasting relief to all Ghanaians.
Most Rev. Boafo was full of praise for Mr Osafo-Maafo for devoting most of his life to the development of the country through the various national leadership positions he had held and urged others to emulate his example.
The Presiding Bishop advised Ghanaians to strive in sustaining the prevailing peace and stability of the country.
He enjoined them to commit themselves to the service of God and pray ceaselessly for the prosperity of the nation.
The MP for Oda, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah on behalf of Vice President Bawumia donated GH¢50,000 towards the construction of a new health centre at Awisa while the Director of Operations at the Office of Vice President, Alhaji Ismael lbrahim and the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Jeff Konadu Addo donated GH¢5,000 and Ghc2,000 respectively towards the facility.
The senior brother of Mr Osafo-Maafo, Dr Kwakye-Maafo on behalf of the Ekuona family at Awisa, Assin Nsuta and Kwamankese presented a parcel to the Senior Presidential Advisor.
Mr Osafo-Maafo later led the President, his vice and other dignitaries to his residence for reception.