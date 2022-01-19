Use leadership positions to serve - Methodist Bishop

The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Emmanuel Asare-Kusi, has called on people in leadership positions to serve rather than thinking of their parochial interest.
He said very often people trusted with positions either fail or deliberately fail to discharge their duties as expected of them.
"We are called to serve but not to lord it over people, let's use our whole life to sacrifice for the betterment of our people", he added.
Rt Rev. Asare-Kusi made the call last Sunday during the inauguration of the Osino circuit of the church and the induction of Very Reverend John Ampia-Addison Eku as the superintendent minister of the circuit.
Service
Office holders, he said, must use all their responsibilities in the service of God and nurturing people for the advancement of their well-being.
Speaking on the theme: “Discipleship. Living a transformed life in Jesus Christ,” he charged the new minister to diligently discharge all the duties in accordance with the vows he made at his ordination and also "you must strive to live a holy life and be an example to the people you will minister to".
"You must exercise your office with love, sympathy and care for all your members without discrimination and also serve with humility, faithfulness and in the fear of God", he said.
He advised the new superintendent minister to preach the word of God as contained in the Old and New Testaments and not to deviate from it, and also endeavour to work towards the development, financial and social being of the circuit of the Koforidua Diocese as a whole.
Prophecies
Rt Rev. Asare-Kusi used the opportunity to commend the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on the recent warning on prophecies that created fear and panic among people.
According to Rt Rev. Asare-Kusi, most of these prophecies were fake and were just to play on the minds of people.
Background of Osino circuit
The Osino circuit was created out of Maase circuit with Very Reverend Eku as the first superintendent minister.