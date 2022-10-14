Support security agencies to apprehend criminals in Wa - Dr Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the chiefs and the people of the Wala Traditional Area in the Upper West Region to support the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent murders and mob actions in the area.
He said those happenings were not good for the peace and development of the municipality.
Dr Bawumia made the call at a grand durbar of the chiefs and the people to climax the celebration of this year’s Dumba Festival last Wednesday.
The celebration was on the theme: “Combating the emerging threats of violent extremism and terrorism in Ghana: The role of traditional authorities”.
Festival
The week-long festival, which was celebrated with pomp and ceremony, is linked to the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.), with the infusion of the tradition and the culture of the people.
Activities included prayers, fasting and procession of people, some on horseback, amidst drumming and dancing.
The climax of the festival involved the Wa Naa, Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, jumping over a cow to signify the longevity of his reign.
The event attracted eminent traditional and opinion leaders in the north, including politicians, diplomats, tourists, among others.
The Vice-President said the government was concerned about the safety of all the citizens of the country, but indicated that peace and harmony could be achieved only if the people complemented the efforts of the security agencies to apprehend criminals and make them face the law.
He described the theme for the festival as appropriate, since traditional authorities had a critical role to play in combating the threat of terrorism by ensuring vigilance and diligence in their respective communities.
Dr Bawumia recommended the formation of watch-dog committees in neighbourhoods and the prompt reporting of all suspicious characters to the nearest police station, adding that security was a shared responsibility.
He further advised citizens of the area living outside the country to come home regularly to assist in the development of the region.
Gratitude
Naa Seidu Pelpuo expressed gratitude to the government for beefing up security in the area in response to the recent security infractions in the municipality and pledged his support to the security agencies to apprehend the people behind the murders.
He called for further strengthening of security in the region, since it shared borders with neighbouring countries, and a befitting Regional Police Headquarters to facilitate the work of law enforcers.
The chief also appealed for the dualisation of the Wa Highway on which heavy duty trucks transport goods to and from neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali through the town.
He thanked the government for upgrading the Wa Polytechnic into a technical university.
Loss of cultural identity
The Nayiri of Mamprugu and President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohigu Mahami Sheriga, who was the Guest of Honour, bemoaned the fact that globalisation was fast eroding people’s identity and culture.
He mentioned traditional meals, dances and attire and said they were being replaced by foreign cultures through television and social media outlets.
The chief, therefore, called on the media and the Centre for National Culture to promote the various cultures and traditions of the people to serve as referral source of knowledge for the youth.