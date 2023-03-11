Roads in KEEA receive attention

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Mar - 11 - 2023 , 08:32

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality in the Central Region, Solomon Ebo Appiah, has assured residents that the assembly will ensure the prompt completion of ongoing road projects in the municipality.

He stated in particular that the Komenda Junction - Komenda and Komenda township and Komenda College roads, which are all very critical to the socio-economic activities in the area, would be completed as scheduled.

Out of the total road network of 219.3 kilometres (km) across the municipality, only 74.6 Km are tarred. Also, 154.2 Km are feeder roads with 65.1 Km being urban roads.

During a tour of some project sites, Mr Appiah commended the contractors for work done and urged them to ensure the timely execution of the projects.

The projects include the upgrading of the 6.2 km Komenda College Internal Roads being undertaken by Westbrain Company Limited at the cost of GH¢2.9 million to be completed in November this year.

The project includes culverts, 4,000 metres of drains and signs.

On schedule

The Deputy Central Regional Manager of Feeder Roads, Emmanuel Amayaw, said he was hopeful that with the rate of work the project would be completed as scheduled.

Mmanab Company Limited is also undertaking the 5.09 kilometre Komenda Junction-Komenda road.

The Operations Manager of Mmanab Company, Samuel Anane Dankwah, gave an assurance that the project would be completed on schedule.

The Municipal Roads Engineer, Christian Baffoe-Hackman, said 210.2 km of the total road network in the municipality were motorable.

He said the 2.16 km Elimina Zongo roads and the upgrading of the 4 km Essaman town-Akwandah road had been completed, thus enhancing the socio-economic lives of the people.

He stated that some major roads including the Komenda Junction Komenda road project, the 5.07 Komenda Town roads and Komenda Town - Komenda College roads which were ongoing would further boost the quality of the road network in the municipality.

He indicated that the 4.5 km Bantuma Pershie road and its adjoining links as well as the 18.2 km Ayensudo-Dwabor-Agona road were expected to be constructed.

Other road projects in the municipality proposed for attention include the upgrading of the 5 km Ayensudo-Brenu Akyinmu and the Aburansa-Kafodzidzi road, he said.

He added that the Abbina-Atonkwa road, the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and Leprosarium roads were also proposed for attention.

The MCE said the Sefwi-Kwame Ta and Armahkrom-Komfokrom roads were also in deplorable state and would receive attention, and urged residents to be patient with the government as it worked to better infrastructure in the municipality.