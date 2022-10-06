Review cocoa prices upwards – PNC to COCOBOD

The National Youth Organiser of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mark Ewusi Arkoh has described the new farm gate prices for cocoa beans as an "insult" to farmers.
“It is a very insulting and disrespectful gesture for cocoa farmers to sell their cocoa beans at GH¢800.00 per cocoa sack,” the party said in a statement signed and Mark Ewusi Arkoh on Thursday, October 6, 2022
Attached below is copy of the statement:
