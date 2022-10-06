fbpx

Review cocoa prices upwards – PNC to COCOBOD

BY: graphic.com.gh
The National Youth Organiser of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mark Ewusi Arkoh has described the new farm gate prices for cocoa beans as an "insult" to farmers.

“It is a very insulting and disrespectful gesture for cocoa farmers to sell their cocoa beans at GH¢800.00 per cocoa sack,” the party said in a statement signed and Mark Ewusi Arkoh on Thursday, October 6, 2022

