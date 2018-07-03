Reckless Okyenhene seeking cheap popularity with Amissah-Arthur comments - Stan Dogbe

Mr Stan Xoese Dogbe, a former Presidential staffer under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration has chastised the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II after the traditional leader said there was no ambulance to carry former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur to the hospital when he collapsed at the Airforce Gym last Friday
.
In the video, he said he interacted with Mr Amissah-Arthur for some minutes before they separated their ways to their various training machines before the incident happened.
Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said while he was training, he heard a loud bang. He added that he quickly rushed to where he heard and found some of the trainers gathered around the late vice president on the ground with a few of the women at the gym at the time, including Mr Amissah-Arthur’s wife screaming and praying.
"We gathered around him and pumped his heart as hard as we could, yelled out his name; his wife was calling out: 'Jesus, save him!' I just said: 'Call the ambulance, let's take him to the hospital'.
"There were about seven, eight of us, and something dawned on me: When we took him out, there was no ambulance, there was no car, we threw the former vice-president in the back of a pick-up and drove off to 37.
He said he saw the late vice president struggling to breathe as the people around tried to resuscitate him. According to the Okyenhene, while others were trying to help the late vice president, he called for an ambulance because there was no ambulance at the gym.
That, he added, since the ambulance would delay in getting to the gym, they had to resort to a pick-up vehicle at the gym to transport him to the 37 Military Hospital.
Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin continued that while the late vice president was sent to the hospital, he waited at the gym waiting for a good news from those that sent him to the hospital that Mr Amissah-Arthur was responding to treatment.
He said when he was told that the vice president was dead, he realised the limitation of man over his own life.
However, Mr Dogbe says the Okyenhene "should cease the recklessness of seeking cheap popularity by going to public events and seeking to share coloured stories".
According to him, if the Okyenhene had a good heart and a spirit of helping he would have sent him to the hospital in his car.
Mr Dogbe's post on Facebook continued: "Granted that he was sent to the hospital in someone's vehicle, a pick-up, is the back seat of the vehicle the bucket of the pick-up as his statement sort to portray? Which gym in this country has a standby ambulance anyway?
"Your 'son', Nana Addo is watching on as the National Ambulance Service collapses... deal with it and leave the family of our late boss to mourn their son, husband, grandpa, father, uncle and relation".
He urged the Okyehene to allow the family of the late Vice President to mourn him.
Read Stan Dogbe's entire post below;