See the deputy minister nominees by President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday submitted to Parliament for approval the name of one person for the position of minister of state and those of 39 others for the position of deputy ministers of state.
The nominees, who are expected to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, will serve in 24 ministries if their nomination is approved.
A former Deputy Minister of Finance in the President’s first term, Mr Charles Adu-Boahen, made it to the list as Minister of State in the same ministry.
Mavis Nkansah-Boadu Mavis — Roads and Highways & Opoku Evans Bobie —Youth and Sports
Females
Ama Boateng — Communications and Digitalisation & Gifty Twum Ampofo — Education
In all, eight females have been nominated, while 34 of the nominees are Members of Parliament (MPs).
Three ministries have three deputy minister nominees each — Trade and Industry, Energy and Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.
Ministries with two deputy minister nominees are Finance, Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Food and Agriculture, Education, Health, Lands and Natural Resources, Roads and Highways and Transport.
Three Deputies
Anim Moses — Fishiries and Aquaculture Development & Benito Owusu-Bio — Lands and Natural Resources
Those nominated for the Ministry of Trade and Industry are Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi and Mr Herbert Krapa.
For the Ministry of Energy, the nominees are Mr Mohammed Amin Adam, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo and Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, while those for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development are Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah and Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.
Two deputies
Duker George Mireku — Lands and Natural Resources & William Owuraku Aidoo — Energy
The Ministry of Finance has Ms Abena Osei-Asare and Mr John Ampontuah Kumah; Attorney General and Ministry of Justice: Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Ms Diana Asonaba Dapaah; Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration: Thomas Mbomba and Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, and Food & Agriculture: Yaw Frimpong Addo and Mohammed Hardi Tuferu.
Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei — Trade And Industry & Tina Gifty Mensah — Health
For Education, the two nominees are John Ntim Fordjuor and Gifty Twum-Ampofo; Health: Ms Tina Gifty Mensah and Mr Mahama Asei Seini; Lands and Natural Resources: Mr Benito Owusu Bio and George Mireku Duker; Roads and Highways: Ms Mavis Nkansah-Boadu and Stephen Pambin Jalulah, and Transport: Mr Hassan Tampuli and Mr Frederick Obeng Adom.
A deputy each
Twelve ministries have a deputy each. They are Defence, Mr Kofi Amankwah-Manu; Interior, Ms Naana Eyiah Quansah; Communications and Degitisation, Ms Ama Pomaa Boateng; Works and Housing, Mr Abdulai Abanga; Fishiries and Aquaculture Development, Mr Moses Anim, and Railway Development, Mr Kwaku Asante-Boateng.
The others are Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia; Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey; Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Lariba Zuweira Abudu; Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko-Brobbey; Information, Ms Fatimatu Abubakar, and Youth and Sports, Mr Evans Opoku Bobie.
Osei Bonsu Amoah — Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development