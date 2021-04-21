NDC boycotts IPAC meeting to review Election 2020

The main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has boycotted an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to review the 2020 general elections.
"The party took this decision because of the the lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favor of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections," a statement issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Wednesday said.
It said it was the considered view of the NDC, that the "current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged."
"The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections. Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country." it added.
Below is a copy of the press statement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday 21st April, 2021
NDC BOYCOTTS IPAC MEETING ON THE REVIEW OF THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC), declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections which was scheduled for today, Wednesday 21st April, 2020.
The party took this decision because of the the lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favor of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.
It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged.
The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections. Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country.
Signed.
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
General Secretary