Pay National Food Buffer Stock Company- Dr Apaak

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak has called on the government to settle the arrears of GH₵340 million it owes the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NFBSC) to enable it supply food to the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country.
He said, per Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum’s claim that government was owing the company an amount of GH₵340, he believes the situation is affecting the delivery of NFBSC.
He therefore called on the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to do everything possible to settle the debt.
The Builsa South MP further called on the government to clear arrears of GH₵21 million it owes the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) for the year 2021, and also an amount of GH₵96 million which the Council needed to prepare adequately for this year's (2022) Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
He said all these debts owed to NFBSC and WAEC are seriously affecting the quality of delivery of these state agencies and the earlier government released funds to settle them, the better for Ghanaian students.
Dr Apaak made the call in a press conference he held at Parliament House on Thursday, July 21, 2022.