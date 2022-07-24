[LIVE VIDEO] Remembering Atta-Mills: Govt commissions Asomdwee Park

A wreath laying ceremony for late President John Evans Atta-Mills is underway at the Asomdwee Park in Accra where his remains were buried 10 years ago.
In attendance at the memorial is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The government has commissioned the refurbished Asomdwee Park to commemorate the 10th year of passing of late President Atta-Mills.
The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo in a message admonished Ghanaians to uphold the good traits of the late President Atta-Mills.
Wreaths were laid, the tombstone unveiled, trees planted and other activities as part of 10th memorial.
Below is a LIVE VIDEO from the memorial