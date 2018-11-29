Pardon Naaba Abdulai — Asutifi chiefs

Some traditional rulers in the Asutifi District in the Brong Ahafo Region have appealed to the government and individuals to pardon and forgive Naaba Abdulai, a brother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda, over his pronouncements during the 2016 electioneering as a result of which he has currently left the country to seek for shelter elsewhere.
The chiefs say Naaba Abdulai, who is also the Chief of the Mosi Community at Mehame, is not a murderer in contrast to his pronouncement in reply to similar pronouncements made by opponents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 election campaign.
In the heat of the electioneering, he was said to have boasted that “we kill people every day” and fled the country after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the election for fear of arrest and has since not come back.
Plea
However, the Chief of Mehame, Nana Poku Osono Panto, told journalists at Mehame last Sunday that Naaba Abdulai is one of the pillars of the community whose immense assistance had not been limited to only NDC supporters but everybody in the community.
“We want to close this chapter and forge ahead in unity as we get nearer to the referendum scheduled to endorse the petition submitted to the President for the creation of the Ahafo Region,” he stated.
“Naaba Abdulai’s pronouncement was political talk. It was unfortunate he chose that path, but we should pardon and forgive him,” Nana Panto pleaded.
“I can vouch for the innocence of Naaba Abdulai since he has not engaged in murderous activities in the area,” he stated, adding that: “I am using this medium to appeal to all those he offended during the 2016 electioneering to forgive him”.
Nana Panto called for the withdrawal of the matter from the court for settlement to ensure peaceful coexistence among both NDC and NPP supporters in the area.
He stated that chiefs in the area would soon meet to see how they could unite members of the two major political parties.
Let us bury our differences
For his part, the Chief of Nkaseim, Nana Danso Agyei Ababio, said even though the parents of Alhaji Dauda and his siblings were settlers, they had made immense contributions to the area and expressed the hope that Naaba Abdulai would be forgiven.
“Let us bury our political differences since without that it would be very difficult for us to achieve our developmentl goals. We are one people and we should not allow politics to divide us,” he stated.
For his part, the chief of Ayomso, Nana Appiah Kubi II, said political parties had the same vision of bringing development and enhancing the living conditions of the people urging to avoid divisive tendencies..
Other traditional leaders who contributed to the appeal for Naaba Abdulai to be pardoned and forgiven included the Chief of Asufufu, Nana Siabaro, the Queen of Dadiesoaba, Nana Fosuaa Wereko Ampem, and the Atipimhemaa of Mehame, Nana Ama Frimpomaa.