Poor message cost NDC 2016 Election — Spio-Garbrah

A flag bearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Ekwow Spio- Garbrah, has indicated that the NDC suffered greatly in the 2016 general election due to its inability to present a well-crafted message to the electorate.
This, he said helped the NPP in opposition to win the hearts of the voters with its campaign messages of free SHS, One district, One factory, one village, one dam, among others.
Mr Spio-Garbrah said this while addressing constituency executives and branch chairmen of the NDC in the Tema Central Constituency on Saturday, November 24, 2018
Branding
He said as a marketing and communications specialist, he would ensure that the party was branded and present a good message to the electorate to convince them to vote massively for the NDC to wrest power from the NPP in 2020.
"The party’s message will be designed in such a way that it will be easily understood and recalled by party communicators in their quest to communicate the policies and programmes of the NDC to the electorate,” he stated.
He said the chances of the NDC winning Election 2020 was brighter with him holding the flag for the NDC, stressing that he did not carry the baggage of incompetence and corruption tags.
He recounted his past experience and contributions to the NDC, including his role as the Chairman of the publicity Committee of the NDC in 1996 as well as Vice Chairman and Minister of State in about four ministries, and stressed that among the aspirants, he had a good track record in and out of government.
He further urged the delegates not to vote for a candidate who would lead the NDC for only one term but rather select one who can keep the NDC in power for two terms.
Mr Spio-Garbrah whose speech was punctuated with several new slogans and songs composed by himself to project the NDC as a party with a message to win elections, said delegates should see the race for flagbearership as a friendly contest among members of the same family.