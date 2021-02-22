Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw is Bono East representative

The Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, was last Saturday, elected as the Bono East Regional representative to the Council of State.
He garnered all the 22 votes to beat his only contender, Mr Agyapong Adu-Baah, who had no votes.
This brings to an end the election of regional representatives to the Council of State.
The other eight contestants, including the Abeasehene, Obrempong Kru Taky and the Yejimanhene, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese and a businessman, Fred Zeini who is also Twafohene of Techiman Traditional Council withdrew their candidatures shortly before the election was held.
Election of regional representatives to the Council of State was held on February 12, 2021 but an injunction was placed on that of the Bono East.
The Sunyani High Court last Friday, however, dismissed the application filed by the Assembly Member for Atebubu Ahenfie, Mr Kennedy Afolabi, that sought to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from conducting the election to elect the representative of the Bono East Region on the Council of State.
He maintained that the election could be held only if his name was included in the list of the Electoral College.
At the hearing last Friday, the Court, presided over by Mr Justice Patrick Baaye, dismissed the application and awarded a cost of GH¢3,000 against the plaintiff.
Mr Afolabi was among the three Assembly Members who initially filed a writ to restrain the EC from organising the Bono East Regional Council of State election.
The rest were Mr Issah Mubarack and Mr Paul Adu Frimpong both from the Kintampo Municipal Assembly.
But before the hearing of the case the court granted the application of Mubarack and Frimpong filed before it to disassociate themselves from the case.
In his ruling, Mr Baaye explained that it was not the EC which provided the list for the election, but rather the various assemblies.
In his victory speech, Oseadeyo Ameyaw IV called for consensus building to ensure the development of the new region.
He also called for the grooming of the youth to enable them to take up leadership opportunities in the region.
Mr Adu-Baah who also lost previously elections, said he would contest again next four years.
The acting Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kofi Amoakohene, congratulated Oseadeyo Ameyaw IV on his victory and called on the people in the region to support him to be a successful representative of the region.
Council of State
The establishment of a Council of State in Ghana is a constitutional requirement brought into being by articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: "There shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”