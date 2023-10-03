#OccupyBoGProtest: Heavy security presence at BoG headquarters precincts

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Diana Mensah Politics Oct - 03 - 2023 , 11:35

There is heavy security at the headquarters of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on the Atta Mills Highway in Accra and its precincts in anticipation of the #OccupyBoGProtest.

Scores of police officers, riot control officers and heavy duty police vehicles have massed up and set up barricades at the BoG headquarters and around the the Supreme Court area and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, reports Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Diana Mensah who are at the scene.

The police have declared the BoG headquarters a security zone and a no go area for the protesters and therefore the protesters are not expected to show up there, but the heavy security presence around the area shows that the police are not leaving anything to chance.

Per the approved route released by the Police, the protesters are supposed to converge at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, proceed to Adabraka, then to Ridge Roundabout , move to National Theatre Traffic Light , move to the Law Court Complex Traffic Light, then to the Atta Mills Highway, make a u-turn at the National Lotteries and then end the protests at the independence square.