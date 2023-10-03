#OccupyBoGprotest underway in Accra

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 03 - 2023 , 10:28

Hundreds of protesters on Tuesday morning gathered at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah circle in Accra for the #OccupyBoGprotest being organised by the Minority side in Parliament.

The street protest is being organised by the NDC caucus in parliament, pressure group Arise Ghana, Justice for Ghana and other groups to demand the resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The protesters have accused the leadership of the BoG allegedly supervising the loss of monies at the central bank.

The protesters are clad in red and black attire.

Speaking to Graphic Online, a former staff of the Bank of Ghana who worked at the banking supervision department, Komevor K.D. Tettegah, said he joined the protest to show his displeasure on how BoG, which he described as the heart of the financial system of the country, has been managed by the governor and his team.

He expressed shock at how the bank made a loss of such an amount, "The Bank of Ghana for the first time in the history of Ghana had made a big loss of over 60 billion cedis which is difficult to understand. I have worked in the Bank of Ghana for about eight years, and I have a few knowledge on what happens in the Bank of Ghana. So within a very short time, for a citizen of Ghana honoured by the citizens of this country voting into high office of president and his team to mismanage such an institution is mind blowing", he stated.

For her part, a government worker, Joyce Armah said "There is conflict of interest in the way our president is ruling with his cousin," she said.

"When they go for loans, 9% of the money goes to his own private bank business, which is very wrong. We just want them to step down. It is not a matter of fight or just wanting to be on the street ranting for nothing. He should just step down so that peace will come and let someone else come and do it."

The protesters are marching from the Obra Spot through Adabraka, Ridge roundabout, the National Theatre traffic light, the high court complex traffic light, and the Atta Mills Street.

They will make a U-turn at the National Lottery traffic light and end the protest at the Independence Square.

Some Members of Parliament seen at the grounds are Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Lawra MP Bede Ziedeng. Former MP, Inusah Fuseni has also been seen at the grounds.

Justice for Ghana

The Convener of Justice for Ghana, Dramani Selorm Dzramado on his part said President Akufo-Addo’s administration has failed to salvage Ghana from the current economic distress, thus, he must leave office.

He said Ghanaians could no longer withstand the depreciating state of country, hence the only way out was for the president to step down.

Related: No 'demo' will be allowed anywhere near BoG premises - Police to Minority

more to follow...