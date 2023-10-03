#OccupyBoGprotest: Police and organisers agree on new route

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Diana Mensah Politics Oct - 03 - 2023 , 11:48

The Minority in Parliament and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) have agreed on a revised route for the “#OccupyBoGprotest”

The Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service , ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi made this known in a press briefing held in Accra Tuesday morning (October 3, 2023), reports Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Diana Mensah who were at the briefing.

“After a series of engagements between the Ghana Police Service and organisers of the protest. We agreed to a revised route to be used for the demonstration,” she said.

The revised route, she said would commence from the Obra Spot through to Adabraka to Ridge roundabout then to National Theatre traffic light through to the high court complex traffic light to Atta Mills highway then finally to the independence square.

Mrs Ansah-Akrofi said the police were on grounds not to cause confusion but to ensure citizens are protected adding that the police were prepared to ensure security, law and order for the planned street protest.

“As a key stakeholder in this assignment, the Police is here to ensure the safety, we want to assure Ghanaians that there is no confusion at all but the police is working together with the organisers of the protest on the field to ensure a successful exercise,” she added.

“We are here till the demonstration is over and so if you have any concerns, questions feel free to approach any of us. I hope this demonstration would end well and Ghana will be the winner,” she said.