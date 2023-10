Ashaiman deserves better street protest (PHOTOS)

Some residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday hit the streets in a protest dubbed "Ashaiman deserves better".

The residents complained about bad roads in the area and called for an intervention from stakeholders.

The protesters on Tuesday morning blocked the roads in the area and demanded that the government should fix the roads for them.

