Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference to promote democracy - Speaker of Barbados

The Speaker of the House of Assembly of Barbados, Arthur Holder, said the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference was crucial for it will help re-examine the principles underpinning democracy among the commonwealths.

"It is a conference that will enhance democracy and promote collaboration among Commonwealth nations because no country is an island," he told journalists after a closed-door Executive Committee meeting in Accra.

The Speaker of Barbados is convinced that the conference will help design modalities and deliberate policies to push for more women into the various parliaments and bridge the male female gap.

In Barbados, for instance, he said women form one-third of the 30-membership House which falls short of the 60-40 requirement.

As a result, the House has deliberately promoted a lot of women "backbenchers" with ministerial appointments and encouraged others outside the House with the right support to get in.

"We are working hard to promote gender equality and assist in getting more of them into the Assembly," Mr Holder said.

Commendation

On the conference itself, the Speaker of the Barbados House of Assembly praised Ghana's Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, "for his exceptional role in organizing the conference."

"He must be given a special mention and praise in making sure that every member is available.”

"The conference is the best since I started attending the CPA (Commonwealth Parliamentary Association) events.

Association) events.

I want to personally congratulate him for making the conference possible and practical for all delegates.

"I'm really impressed by the hospitality shown by the host branch in Ghana," he said.

The conference which began at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra from September 30 to October 6,2023 is on the theme: “The Commonwealth Charter 10 years on: Values and principles for Parliaments to uphold”.