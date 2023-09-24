We are not against demonstrations - Ghana Police Service

GraphicOnline Sep - 24 - 2023 , 16:23

The Ghana Police Service has affirmed its stance on demonstrations, asserting that it supports peaceful protests in all forms.

In a statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service, it was clarified that the Service has a longstanding history of providing security for demonstrators in previous instances.

Following the conclusion of the three-day demonstration organized by the Democracy Hub, the Police expressed gratitude to the public, particularly those in Accra, for their support and cooperation while the Police executed their duty of maintaining law and order during the protest.

NEWS RELEASE:

POLICE STATEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF A THREE-DAY DEMONSTRATION BY DEMOCRACY HUB GROUP pic.twitter.com/ZcJVcpuPQl September 23, 2023

The Service also expressed appreciation to the organizers for their cooperation during the demonstrations. They also expressed an interest in convening a debriefing session with the organizers, with the intention of cultivating productive engagements for future demonstrations.

“The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration. As the demonstration has come to an end, we look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering a more fruitful engagement in the future,” the statement said

On Wednesday, September 20, the police filed an injunction application seeking to prevent the group from proceeding with their planned protest.

In defiance of the police's orders, the group leaders insisted on going ahead with the protest. However, on Thursday, September 21, the police prevented the group from assembling at Jubilee House.

A total of forty-nine protestors were detained during this process.

On Friday and Saturday, the group continued their protest, with the police blocking them from marching to the Jubilee House.