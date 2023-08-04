NPP to establish Party School for leadership training and ideological education

Kweku Zurek Politics Aug - 04 - 2023 , 08:20

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to establish a party school aimed at providing leadership training and promoting the party's vision of building a free and prosperous society.

This initiative was disclosed by the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, during a Mentorship Forum organized by the National Youth Wing of the party last Thursday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The party school will serve as a platform to equip NPP members aspiring for leadership positions within the party and government with the necessary skills and knowledge. It will also be responsible for conducting cutting-edge research to further the party's objectives.

Mr Ntim outlined the progress made in setting up the school as part of activities to mark the 31st anniversary of the party, revealing that a national secretariat of the party school had already been secured. The governing council will be chaired by the former Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Aaron Mike Oquaye, while the position of Rector will be held by Professor Bondzie Simpson, the former Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He said the school will focus on instilling the party's core values and principles, as well as center-right orientation, among its members. Mr Ntim said the school aims to groom students from educational institutions like TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy) and equip them with leadership skills relevant to the 21st century.

"As we speak, almost all the necessary preparations have been done. We have secured a national secretariat for the school. We have appointed a governing council and it's chairman in the person of Right Honourable Aaron Mike Oquaye, the immediate past Speaker of Parliament," Mr Ntim said.

"The party has also appointed a Rector for the school in the person of Professor Bondzie Simpson, the immediate past Rector of GIMPA.

Stephen Ayesu Ntim expressed his vision for the school, stating that in the medium to long term, appointees and potential appointees in an NPP government, as well as elected officers and appointees at various party levels, would undergo training at the party school.

"The party school wil primarily offer leadership training to members of the party who aspire to take up leadership positions in the party and in government. The school is also expected to produce a credible and cutting-edge research intended to promote the party's vision of building a free and prosperous society," he stressed.

"Further, the school as part of its ouststanding objectives will be committed to identifying and grooming students from our educational institutions like TESCON and imbibe in them the kind of leadership that resonates with the 21st century and also inculcate in them the core values of centre-right orientation that underpins the NPP political establishment.

"In effect, the party school shall to a large extent concern itself with teaching it's members the party ideology, political and communication strategy, principles as well as the core values as well as principles of JB Danquah, Simeon Dombo and Kofi Abrefa Busia among others.

"It is envisaged that in the medium to long term, appointees and potential appointees in an NPP government as well as elected officers and appointees of the party at the national, regional, and constituency electoral areas and polling station levels would have received training at the party school".

He encouraged young individuals to take full advantage of the party school once it is launched.