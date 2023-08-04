Parliament orders investigation into controversial National Cathedral Project

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 04 - 2023 , 06:22

Lawmakers have directed the formation of an ad-hoc committee to launch an investigation into the National Cathedral project and all related matters. The aim is to propose suitable recommendations for the consideration of the House.

The impetus behind this inquiry was a private member's motion filed by six minority members, including Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu. The motion seeks to probe the stalled National Cathedral project, despite an investment of approximately $58 million in the facility.

The National Cathedral project has faced challenges, with work having ground to a halt a year ago. During this period, costs in terms of liabilities and interest have continued to accumulate.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, adopted the motion for further action by the House's leadership. Stressing the significance of the motion, he invoked Order 919, which allows the House to appoint a special or ad-hoc committee to investigate matters of public importance.

According to Asiamah, the National Cathedral project stands as the most expensive in Ghana's history, with costs escalating from $100 million to a staggering $400 million. The rising price tag has raised considerable controversy.

Moreover, despite an expenditure of around $58 million on the project, there remains uncertainty about the actual progress. Observers have noted that the project has been abandoned since March of the previous year.

With the costs continually rising, concerns have been raised regarding liabilities, interest, and suspension claims, which alone amount to approximately $52 million.

“The National Cathedral project of Ghana is essentially the most expensive project in the history of Ghana. Already as we speak, this project has ballooned from 100 million to $400 million and it’s still a moving target, it is still rising," Mr Asiamah said.

“So far, about $58 million has been spent on the project and what we see has become a subject of considerable controversy. We only see a hole and we are not too sure really if it is $58 million that has gone into the project. We know that the project has been abandoned since March last year.”

“As we speak the cost continues to go up, there are liabilities, there are interests and suspension claims which on its own runs into about $52 million by my check,” he stated.

The formation of the ad-hoc committee signals a significant step in bringing transparency and clarity to the National Cathedral project and its financial implications.