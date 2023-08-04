NPP youth urged to serve as exemplary ambassadors - Salam Mustapha

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 04 - 2023 , 16:10

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has called upon the party's youth wing to play a pivotal role in the pursuit of the party's vision to 'break the 8' in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mr. Mustapha emphasized that the success of the NPP in previous elections within the fourth republic has been heavily reliant on the active and vibrant participation of its youth.

He firmly believes that the party's triumph in the next elections will largely depend on the enthusiasm and dedication of the youth in leading the party's campaign.

Speaking at the Mentorship Forum held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on August 3, 2023, Salam Mustapha praised the exemplary leadership set by past youth leaders of the party and encouraged the present youth to be innovative in their efforts to attract more support for the NPP.

He urged them to take pride in the party's traditions and principles and act as ambassadors for both the NPP and the government in their respective institutions and organizations.

"As the national youth wing, we believe in the immense power of the youth. In the 2016 elections, we proved our strength by surpassing expectations and defeating the NDC with over 1 million votes," Mr. Mustapha said.

'Breaking the 8' is a formidable task, according to him, which is why the national youth wing seeks to engage more young people who can continue the party's legacy and traditions.

"We aim to nurture responsible leaders for both the party and the nation. Let us all become exemplary ambassadors of the NPP. The knowledge we gain here should be shared with others, spreading the positive message of the NPP, its policies, achievements, and the core principles that define us," he urged.

Mr Sammy Awuku, the former National Youth Organizer of the NPP and Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority, also highlighted the crucial role of TESCON in communicating the NPP's achievements and promises.

He emphasized that with passion and determination, the youth wing can convincingly convey the party's message and garner appreciation from the Ghanaian populace for the NPP's hard work.

Providing valuable insights into effective political communication, Mr. Awuku recommended the inclusion of TESCON in the NPP's communication strategies to effectively market the party, its ideologies, and its achievements.