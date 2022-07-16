NPP Delegates Conference: Sam George makes vote-buying allegations

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has levelled vote-buying allegations at the national executive aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to him, the delegates arrived late at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party’s delegates conference is being held because they were being enticed with money by the aspirants.
“The amount of money that is being thrown around to entice delegates from a party that has moved this country into an economic mess, you would have expected that they would have been very decent. But the accounts we are hearing about monies that are being paid to delegates [are serious],” he told pressmen at the conference grounds.
“The [NPP National Delegates] conference should have started at 9am; it’s past 12, and the delegates are being held up in meetings with candidates giving them monies. For a government that has driven this economy into a mess, you are asking yourself, where are they getting the money from? It looks like there are two Ghanas– a Ghana for NPP functionaries and a Ghana for the rest of us,” the National Democratic Congress legislator said.
Mr George was part of a team from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the party at the conference.
He also stated that the governing party would not be able to achieve their “breaking the 8” mantra, a rallying cry the NPP hopes would ensure it governs the country beyond President Akufo-Addo's two terms.
“How would they [NPP] break the 8? They are instead breaking themselves into pieces,” he said.