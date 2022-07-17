NPP National Executive Elections: See who is winning what

See who is winning what at the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Elections.
Substantive Women's Organiser of the NPP, Kate Gyamfua, is expected to be confirmed officially to have retained her post after running home with a landslide victory.
Gyamfua polled a 620 votes to beat Hajia Sawudata who polled 32 votes and Ellen Ama Daaku, who polled 9 votes.
Pockets of supporters of various contestants have been jubilating ahead of official declaration of results by officials of the Electoral Commission who have been supervising the election process.
Chairperson
Stephen Ayesu Ntim -
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah -
Stephen Asamoah Boateng -
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama -
Sammy Crabbe -
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi -
Akwasi Osei-Adjei -
General Secretary
John Boadu - 2,524
Justin Kodua Frimpong - 2,837 (Winner)
Iddrisu Musah Superior - 104
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh - 08
Frederick Opare-Ansah - 50
Charles Bissue (Pulled out) - 12
Vice Chairperson
Rita Talata Asobayire -
Michael Omari Wadie -
Nuworsu Ken-Wood -
Ismail Yahuza -
McJewells Annan -
Danquah Smith Buttey -
Edmond Oppong-Peprah -
Kiston Akomeng -
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah -
Alhaji Masawudu Osman -
National Organiser
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover -
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) -
Bright Essilfie Kumi -
Seth Adu-Adjei -
Eric Amoako Twum -
Nana Owusu Fordjour -
National Youth Organiser
Abanga Fusani Yakubu -
Salam Mohammed Mustapha -
Prince Kamal Gumah -
Michael Osei Boateng -
National Nasara Co-ordinator
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa -
Haruna Maiga -
Abdul-Muazu Kunata -
Awal Mohammed -
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo -
Haruna Ishmael -
Women's Organiser
Kate Gyamfua - 620 (Winner)
Ellen Ama Daaku - 9
Hajia Sawudata - 32
National Treasurer
Mary Posch-Oduro -
Dr Charles Dwamena -
Dr Yusif Tedam -
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah -