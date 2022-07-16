Voting underway at NPP National Delegates Conference

Voting to elect national executives for the ruling New Patriotic Party started at about 6pm at the Accra Sports Stadium and is expected to run late into the night.
About 6,730 delegates were initially expected to vote at the National Delegates Conference, however, party and Electoral Commission officials say 312 TESCON delegates, cannot vote because there is a court injunction against them.
Delegates are electing officers for the following offices:
Chairperson, General Secretary, Vice Chairperson, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser contestants, National Nasara Co-ordinator, Women's Organiser, and National Treasurer.
Below are the contestants for the various positions.
Chairperson
- Stephen Ayesu Ntim
- George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
- Stephen Asamoah Boateng
- Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
- Sammy Crabbe
- Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
- Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary
- John Boadu
- Justin Kodua Frimpong
- Iddrisu Musah
- Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
- Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson
- Rita Talata Asobayire
- Michael Omari Wadie
- Nuworsu Ken-Wood
- Ismail Yahuza
- McJewells Annan
- Danquah Smith Buttey
- Edmond Oppong-Peprah
- Kiston Akomeng
- Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
- Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser
- Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
- Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
- Bright Essilfie Kumi
- Seth Adu-Adjei
- Eric Amoako Twum
- Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser
- Abanga Fusani Yakubu
- Salam Mohammed Mustapha
- Prince Kamal Gumah
- Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator
- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
- Haruna Maiga
- Abdul-Muazu Kunata
- Awal Mohammed
- Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
- Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser
- Kate Gyamfua
- Ellen Ama Daaku
- Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer
- Mary Posch-Oduro
- Dr Charles Dwamena
- Dr Yusif Tedam
- Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah