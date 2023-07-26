NDC alleges persecution against Dormaahene over nolle prosequi comment

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 26 - 2023 , 11:42

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has information that the Judicial Council was harassing and persecuting the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

The NDC in a press statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said it will collaborate with other progressive forces and defenders of democracy to embark on a series of public manifestations to protest if the Judicial Council continues to harass the chief, who is also a justice of the High Court.

The NDC released the press statement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

What the Dormaahene said?

Related: Dormaahene to A-G, discontinue criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson [VIDEO]

At an event organised by the John Evans Atta Mills Heritage in Sunyani recently, the Dormaahene who is also a High Court judge said the state should consider filing a nolle prosequi in the criminal case where the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson is in court for perjury.

The Dormaahene said the Attorney-General should consider that option of nolle prosequi in the light of James Gyakye Quayson's re-election by the people of Assin North in the recent by-election.

In the NDC's press statement, it alleged that it has information that the Judicial Council was "allegedly victimizing" the Dormaahene over the comment.

Attached below is a copy of the statement issued by the NDC: