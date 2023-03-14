NDC-affiliated group commends Kennedy Agyapong

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 14 - 2023 , 12:03

Independent pressure group, VOTE 4 NDC, has commended Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, for his comments on the proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

The group has applauded Agyapong's acknowledgement that the proposed CI and the EC's efforts to make Ghana Card holders the only Ghanaians are not tenable in any way.

What the MP said Speaking on Sompa FM, in Kumasi, over the weekend, Mr Agyapong who is seeking to be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said he was against the Constitutional Instrument (CI) that is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for voter registration. "I am against it. Ghana has people taking bogus decisions. We have a whole Ghana passport, but you (EC) claim that to register to vote you can’t use it to register as a voter. What makes me know that I am a Ghanaian? It is my passport", he said.

The convener of VOTE 4 NDC, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon, said that Ghana deserves better, and urged all citizens to stand up and be counted in the fight for a better Ghana.

VOTE 4 NDC has called on all members of the NPP to support efforts to build a country that appreciates its citizens, not only because they hold a national identity card, but also because it is enshrined in the constitution, which is Ghana's supreme law.

The group has also called on the Supreme Court of the Republic to review its judgement delivered on July 15, 2020, which it says denies many Ghanaians their nationality and their right to vote due to the limitations placed on documents that can be used as proof of nationality.

VOTE 4 NDC has expressed its concern that the Electoral Commission's insistence on denying prospective voters the opportunity to be registered using other identification documents aside from the Ghana Card is a threat to Ghana's democracy and could lead to chaos.

The group has urged the Electoral Commission to listen to the voices of conscience calling on them to exercise restraint in their Yentie Obiaa posture.

VOTE 4 NDC also applauded various groups, civil society organizations, and individuals who have stood against the passage of the CI, and called on all Ghanaians to join in the fight against the passage of the proposed CI until the Electoral Commission and its promoters see reason with the majority concerns.

Read the entire statement below;