Kyerematen calls on Ga Mantse

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye & Linda Sah Politics Mar - 14 - 2023 , 09:32

An aspiring flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The visit was to formally inform the king of the Ga State of his intention to contest the flagbearership position of the NPP.

With a delegation, led by a former Attorney-General, Ayikoi Otoo, the former Trade Minister called at the Ga Mantse's palace in Accra yesterday.

Transformation

Addressing the chief and the traditional leaders of the Ga community, Mr Kyerematen said as someone who once worked close to the palace enclave, he considered himself as a subject to the chief and found it befitting to officially inform the landlord of the Ga state about his intentions.

He stated that the two most important challenges that confronted the nation were maintaining a strong economy and creating job opportunities for the youth especially.

To solve the challenge, the former Minister of Trade and Industry said, the country needed a transformative leader who could turn its fortunes around, adding that he believed he possessed the transformative qualities that would help develop the nation.

“Now these two challenges cannot be dealt with significantly without transforming a country. Since independence, we have been to the IMF 17 or 18 times currently working towards receiving a package from the IMF again. We have to reverse this trend and the only way we can reverse this trend is to have a transformational leader who can move the country beyond growth to transformation and in all humility and I believe that I offer that opportunity,” he said.

He added that although chiefs were not allowed to involve themselves in partisan politics, it was his hope that the chief will rally his support behind him in “silence”.

“I know that you're not supposed to be involved with partisan politics but you can talk in silence to the delegates,” he said.

He pledged to engage and feature the Ga people prominently in his administration because Greater Accra was the capital of the country and it was important to create a good impression by lifting the Ga people.

Bold step

The Ga Mantse thanked Mr Kyerematen and his delegation for taking the decision to run as the leader of the NPP party and urged him to build a social contract with the Ga community.

“It is a bold step. Ghana is watching you and whoever will win the bid must learn these few things that you have to have social contract with the Ga Dangbe people. We will decide the selection in 2024 because Accra is the pivot of the election,” he said.

He highlighted the achievement of great men who fought for the party and asked the party members not to take their toil for granted.

“In your manifesto, promote a national development agenda for the whole of the country so that there will be change and we pray that if your bid is successful, you think about our lands too, a release of it will make the Dangbe very happy and in support of your claim.”