Nana Yaw Boadu unveils vision for Asunafo North Constituency development

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 10 - 2023 , 16:47

Nana Yaw Boadu, an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (PC) eyeing the Asunafo North constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the Ahafo Region, has outlined a comprehensive vision for the development of the area.

In a recent interview with journalists, Nana Yaw Boadu, who currently serves as a Presidential Staffer, shared his primary goal of empowering the youth in the constituency. His vision revolves around fostering hope and progress through targeted initiatives.

Boadu expressed his commitment to supporting financially challenged but academically promising students, ensuring they have access to quality education. Moreover, he plans to extend this commitment to business-minded individuals by providing skills training and capital to fuel entrepreneurship within the constituency.

A notable aspect of Boadu's vision is the institution of a scholarship scheme aimed at enabling students to study abroad, offering a global perspective on education. He emphasized the importance of exposure and diverse experiences for the youth.

The aspiring PC shed light on his well-received initiative called "The Youth Greener Pastures," designed to facilitate young people from the constituency to work in Europe and America. Already, five young individuals are set to travel to Belgium, France, and Finland in December 2023 through this initiative.

Boadu pledged that, if elected, at least 25 young individuals from the constituency would benefit annually from the "Youth Greener Pastures" initiative.

Highlighting his strong relationships with people in authority and lobbying skills, Boadu sees these as essential tools to bring development to the Asunafo North constituency.

In addressing modern-day politics, Boadu stressed that it goes beyond mere tenure or being a first-timer; rather, it is about the ability to deliver tangible results to improve the living standards of constituents.

The PC hopeful noted that he has already demonstrated his commitment by assisting individuals in the constituency to gain admission to various training colleges and recruitment into the security services.

Boadu promised full support for infrastructure in education, health, and sanitation, and also committed to providing logistical support to farmers in the constituency.

With vast experience in human capital, Boadu intends to introduce an award scheme to motivate teachers in both public and private schools. He urged the support of delegates in the upcoming primaries, expressing his belief that his vision can only be realized if given the nod.

"I am ever ready to serve my people with hard work, integrity, unity, love, and respect," Boadu affirmed.