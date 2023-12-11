NDC General Secretary forges global alliance

Daily Graphic Politics Dec - 11 - 2023 , 06:28

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has forged formidable global alliances at the SPD Party Conference in Germany.

The SPD Party conference served as a nexus for fostering global connections and refining strategies, aligning with the NDC's commitment to progressive political evolution.

A statement from the office of the General Secretary said in a display of global political engagement, the NDC General Secretary alongside the Director of International Relations, Alex Segbefia, participated in pivotal discussions, marking an honoured opportunity to delve into crucial matters concerning party policies and strategies.

Mr Kwetey expressed gratitude for the privilege of contributing to international dialogues that broadened the NDC's perspectives.

As the NDC delegation actively connected with counterparts from around the globe, the discussions unveiled new pathways and insights crucial for shaping the party's direction.

Mr Kwetey said the collaborative efforts at the conference underscored the NDC's dedication to building strategic alliances and leveraging international experiences.

Returning from the SPD Party conference, Mr Kwetey said the commitment to global collaboration stood as a testament to the NDC's proactive approach to political growth and effectiveness.