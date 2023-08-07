Nana Asare files to contest Asuogyaman NPP primary

From Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics Aug - 07 - 2023 , 06:14

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, Nana Abrokwa Asare, has filed his nomination form at the constituency office with a call on the youth and his followers in particular to campaign based on issues devoid of insults and intimidation.

He said all the four aspirants in the constituency belonged to the NPP stock, and as such there was no need for them to quarrel and trade in insults and intimidation during their campaigns prior to the delegates conference which would elect one of them to represent the constituency in the 2024 general election.

Nana Asare was addressing the media after submitting his nomination form at the party’s office at Atimpoku last Friday.

Feedback

Nana Asare who is the Administrator of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat in Accra said, as the youngest aspirant among the four, he had the hope that he was going to win the election due to the feedback he was receiving on his campaign tour int the constituency, a pointer to the fact that the people in the constituency wanted to change the narrative regarding what he described as the ‘’old stock’’.

He said there were a lot of challenges in Asuogyaman with regard to infrastructure, education, job creation, tourism potential and agriculture, among others, and the constituency needed the type of leader who would lead the people for holistic development, adding ‘’I am sure I am the one to lead the constituency to victory’’.

Skills development

Mr Asare said, he was a businessman who had a lot of businesses dotted around the constituency in addition to his big time farming activities which had given some of the youth jobs.

He said a lot of the youth had benefited from the skills development training he instituted via his foundation, which included dressmaking, sewing, tailoring and others.

‘’What I started doing as a young patriotic citizen for the benefit of both the young and the old , especially the youth of Asuogyaman, is enough to guarantee my success at the primary.

In a related development, two parliamentary aspirants of the NPP for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, the municipal chief executive (MCE), Simon Kweku Tetteh, and a presidential staffer, Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, also submitted their nomination forms at the party office at Odumase-Krobo.

Lower Manya Krobo

The MCE, Mr Tetteh, cautioned his followers at the party office on the need for a clean campaign, and that he had the track record as the MCE for eight years, assemblyman for Nuaso Newtown for 12 years, an assistant constituency secretary for 12 years, polling station chairman for four years and above all a member of the party’s communication team for 20 years.

He also mentioned a number of development activities across the length and breadth of Lower Manya Krobo Municipality since he became the MCE.

Mr Adjase, for his part, was full of hope that he was going to be the parliamentary candidate based on a number of roles he played in the development of the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency which many were in favour of to ‘’push’’ the NDC candidate out of the system come the next election.

‘’In my case, it is not only the delegates who are supporting me but the general public in the constituency, and I know that I shall not disappoint them when I am given the nod to represent them in Parliament’’, he assured.