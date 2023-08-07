Kofi Adepa Nyarko advocates for unity and fairness ahead of Okaikwei North NPP Primaries

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its upcoming primary to select a parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, Mr. Kofi Adepa Nyarko has urged the Executive body of the constituency to maintain neutrality and fairness throughout the electoral process.

During the submission of his nomination forms at the NPP office of Okaikwei North Constituency in Lapaz, Accra, Mr. Nyarko emphasized the importance of conducting the primaries in a transparent and unbiased manner.

Addressing party members, Mr. Nyarko appealed for a respectful and issue-based campaign, urging NPP members not to resort to insults or derogatory remarks while advocating for their preferred candidates.

He stressed the significance of unity within the party and the need to foster an environment of constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas.

In his call for a fair electoral process, Mr. Nyarko directed his plea to the NPP Constituency Chairman of Okaikwei North, requesting that all aspirants be treated equitably.

He urged the executive body to ensure that any personal preferences are made known to all members, emphasizing that transparency is essential for promoting unity and trust within the party.

Mr. Nyarko, a professional Accountant and youth activist, pledged to unite NPP members in the Okaikwei North constituency and reclaim the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections if elected as the parliamentary candidate.