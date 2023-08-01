Mahama calls for inclusive leadership

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for transparency and accountability in government.

Mr Mahama, who is the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accused the current administration, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of maladministration saying that was posing a threat to the country's democracy.

In his statement, Mr Mahama emphasised the importance of transparent and accountable governance, where opportunities were open to all and not just a few.

He argued that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government had failed to deliver on this promise, and that only a change of government could ensure the sustainability of the country’s democracy.

Mr Mahama also criticised the NPP's approach to governance, which he described as "business-as-usual" and characterised by lies and propaganda.

“The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians and quickly.

The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies and propaganda will not work,” Mr Mahama emphasised.

He called on Ghanaians to avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP and to support the NDC in restoring hope to the country.

“We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP,” he stated

The former President's statement comes ahead of Ghana's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to come off on December 7 next year.

The NDC is hoping to unseat the NPP and regain power after losing the 2016 election.