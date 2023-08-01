Ama Sey to contest Akwatia NPP parliamentary primary

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 01 - 2023 , 07:16

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, has expressed her determination to recapture the Akwatia seat from the NDC in the 2024 general election.

Mrs Adu-Gyamfi, who was elected MP on the ticket of the NPP in the 2016 general election and a member of the seventh Parliament, lost in her re-election bid in the party’s parliamentary primary to Ernest Kumi, who eventually lost the seat to the NDC in the 2020 election.

However, the former NPP MP, who expressed her determination to recapture the seat for the NPP, stated this when she received the party’s parliamentary nomination forms presented to her by a group of NPP polling station executive members who picked the forms for her at Akwatia last Friday.

She stated that the main reason for staging a comeback and to return to Parliament was to serve the people of Akwatia and bring development to the area.

Mrs Adu-Gyamfi said a lot of consultations have been ongoing between herself and some key personalities in the NPP and outside the party on her intentions to contest for the parliamentary seat once again on the ticket of the NPP in 2024.

Forms

Presenting the nomination form to Mrs Adu-Gyamfi, a polling station chairman at Akwatia and leader of the group, Obi-Dombie Kofi Ntiamoah said the decision to pick the form on behalf of Ama Sey was taken by the polling station executive members, coordinators and party supporters in Akwatia who have come together to throw their support behind the former MP to ensure her success in both the NPP primary and the parliamentary election in 2024.

Timeline

Per the timelines, the party opened nominations in the 137 constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs also known as orphan constituencies from Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and it is expected to close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

It said elections in the orphan constituencies would be held on a case-by-case basis to elect parliamentary candidates to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election in those constituencies from September 2023 to December 2, 2023.

The Akwatia parliamentary seat is held by the NDC with Henry Yiadom Boakye as the MP who won the seat in the 2020 general election after defeating Ernest Kumi of the NPP.

Mr Boakye won with 19,899 votes, representing 51.5 per cent to join the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic against Mr Kumi who had 18,742, votes representing 48.5 per cent.

