NDC builds capacity of party officers in Volta Region

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 01 - 2023 , 07:32

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has organised a two-day workshop for all Constituency Organisers, their deputies and Zongo Caucus Coordinators in the region to build their capacities ahead of the 2024 elections.

The workshop is also to empower the participants to help the party recapture political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and bring about positive change in the Volta Region.

The National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Yamin, who spoke at the event, said the 2024 elections were crucial to the prospects of the party and urged the participants to be dedicated, passionate and committed to winning the elections.

He said the victory in the next elections was for the party, but it behoved members to fight for it through adequate preparations, therefore the workshop came at the appropriate time.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the party, Mawutor Agbavitor, said the region remained resolute in contributing its quota to ensure that the party regained political power.

The Hohoe Constituency Chairman, Newton Darkey, said the constituency applauded the initiative to host such an important event, adding that they were ready to support party programmes and work hard to regain the parliamentary seat.

He said the role of the participants remained crucial to the party and urged the participants to make effective use of the investments made in them.

The Hohoe Constituency Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, Worlany Tsekpo, said the participants pledged to work hard to regain the seat and admonished the participants to make the good out of the workshop.

Skirt and blouse voting

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu, for his part, said the party had undertaken initiatives, including inviting losers from elections held in the region to come on board to work together and equipping regional executives through decentralised meetings.

He said the party had introduced an operation zero tolerance to "skirt and blouse" in endemic constituencies and was conducting a strategic organisation of the party in the region, as well as a party visibility programme.

The NDC Volta Regional Organiser, Siki Abibu, said at the end of the workshop, participants would be able to sufficiently address the redefinition of the duties of the Zongo Caucus Coordinators and the proper assignment of the "Other Eight" who were part of the various constituency executives.

He said the workshop would bring out strategies to ensure that the party achieves a hundred per cent control of the various assemblies through the forthcoming District Assembly Elections.

Mr Abibu said it would also forge closer collaboration between Constituency Election Directors and the Constituency Organisers. —GNA