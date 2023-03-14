Let's do what APC has done in Nigeria - NPP national youth organiser charges

Kweku Zurek Politics Mar - 14 - 2023 , 06:22

The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has charged the party's youth to replicate the strategy behind the All Progressives Congress win in the Nigerian elections in Ghana.

The youth leader who is on a nationwide tour to touch base with the party's structures has been speaking to constituency youth organisers and youth-based groups.

He said that the NPP can do what the APC has done in Nigeria, winning a third term in office and guaranteeing continuity in office.

He added that the APC won because they had "a very strong structure on the ground", which contributed to their victory.

He further opined that the NPP has the structure to exact another resounding victory in the 2024 election.

"We have to show character and mental toughness, and work hard to win. The party is looking up to us, the youth and I know we can do it," he said.

"I know that we're in difficult times. However, the government is working to get us out of the woods. The NPP will make history in this country, and our names will be remembered for our gallantry".

He encouraged the party youth to remain resolute, bold, and fearless in the discharge of their activities.