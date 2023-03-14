I’ll fix economy if given mandate — Mahama

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Mar - 14 - 2023 , 08:22

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to fix the country's economy if Ghanaians give him the mandate in the 2024 general election.

He expressed the strong belief that he would win the flagbearership race to lead the party and urged the delegates to vote for him massively during the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party has slated May 13 for the elections of the party’s flag bearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.

Tour

Mr Mahama was addressing supporters of the party at Sampa in the Bono Region as part of his campaign tour to the Bono and Bono East regions.

He said he was more experienced than the other contenders in the flagbeareship race, explaining that the country needed an experienced leader to fix the economy.

On the tour with Mr Mahama are the Convener of his Campaign, Professor Joshua Alabi; former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and some former NDC appointees, former Members of Parliament, regional, constituency and branch executives of the party.

Mr Mahama received a rousing welcome by teeming supporters of the party on his arrival in the constituencies he and his team visited.

Revive economy

Former President Mahama said the next NDC government would revive the country's economy to bring relief to Ghanaians.

He explained that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had led the country into bankruptcy, brought economic hardship and destroyed the robust economy handed to it by the NDC in 2016.

"The NPP government has driven the country's economy into a ditch and I am urging all Ghanaians to support the NDC with their votes to rescue the country from this economic hardship," Mr Mahama stated.

He said the economic woes could not be blamed or attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian-Ukraine war, but rather on poor governance and reckless borrowing.

Mr Mahama, therefore, urged the government to stop the blame game and be bold to tell Ghanaians that it had mismanaged the economy.

Size of government

He advised the government to reduce its size to cut down on its expenditure in order to save the already battered economy.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would reduced its size to 60, explaining that the promise was not just a campaign gimmick.

He commended the chiefs and people in the region for voting massively for the party to win additional five seats and increasing his votes during the 2020 election.

Mr Mahama said it was an impressive performance to see the party with one seat out of 12 to maintain its one seat and snatch five more from the NPP

He expressed the hope that the party would win more seats in the region and across the country in the upcoming December 2024 election.

Decent politics

At Berekum in the Berekum East Constituency, he urged candidates vying to become the party's parliamentary candidates to engage in decent politics to ensure a peaceful primary.